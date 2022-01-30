Salah shines as Egypt advances to African Cup semifinals

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — Mohamed Salah scored the equalizer and created the winner to inspire Egypt’s comeback to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time and reach the African Cup semifinals. Egypt fell behind to an early penalty won by Achraf Hakimi and converted by Sofiane Boufal in the sixth minute. Salah reacted to knock in a rebound to make it 1-1 in the 53rd and sent in a perfect low cross for Trézéguet to tap in near the end of the first half of extra time. Egypt goes through to a semifinal against host Cameroon.