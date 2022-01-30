On to the Super Bowl: Bengals stun Chiefs with comeback

By BARRY WILNER

AP Pro Football Writer

Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL’s worst team. Now they’re heading to the Super Bowl. The Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. Their rally matched the biggest comeback in the AFC championship game. The Bengals won only two games two years ago, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow. On Sunday, they pretty much dominated the Chiefs after the first quarter. Rookie Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal to win it.