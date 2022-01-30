Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:26 PM

Miller leads No. 17 Maryland women past Penn State 82-71

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Diamond Miller led a balanced attack with 19 points, Chole Bibby had her first double-double of the season and No. 17 Maryland defeated Penn State for the 12th straight time 82-71. Angel Reese matched Bibby, who had 10 rebounds, with 16 points. The Terrapins shot 47% to 59% for the Nittany Lions, but Maryland took 26 more shots with a 21-6 advantage in offensive rebounds while forcing 24 turnovers. Makenna Marisa paced Penn State, which lost its fourth straight, with 19 points. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content