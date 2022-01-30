Miles scores 30 as Notre Dame women top Boston College 74-61

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Olivia Miles poured in a career-high 30 points and No. 20 Notre Dame breezed to a 74-61 victory over Boston College. Miles sank 12 of 19 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Fighting Irish (16-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). She topped her previous high of 24 points on a layup with 8:28 left in the fourth quarter, giving Notre Dame a 63-42 lead. The two teams played to a 14-14 tie after one quarter, but Miles scored nine points in the second period and the Irish took a 35-28 lead into halftime. Miles hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 in the third quarter as the Irish built a 59-40 lead heading into the final period. Cameron Swartz had 18 points and seven rebounds to pace Boston College.