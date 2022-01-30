Defending Iowa’s Caitlin Clark: Challenge her shot, and hope

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark continues to score almost at will and present major problems for coaches tasked with finding a way to defend her. Clark leads the nation with better than 25 points per game after ranking first in scoring as a freshman with more than 26 a game. IUPUI coach Austin Parkinson’s team upset Iowa in December. He made sure his defender stuck with Clark constantly and challenged her 3-point shots. Clark made only one 3-pointer in that game. Opponents also try to get physical with Clark. She makes them pay by hitting 90% of her free throws.