Cameroon stadium where 8 died in crush can host more games

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The African soccer confederation has lifted a temporary suspension on games at the main stadium at the African Cup of Nations tournament and will allow the stadium to host a semifinal and the Feb. 6 final. The stadium was stripped of a quarterfinal at Africa’s top soccer tournament after a crush that left eight fans dead and 38 injured last Monday. The Confederation of African Football made the move to allow the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde to host matches again after receiving a report into the deadly stampede during the last-16 game between host Cameroon and Comoros.