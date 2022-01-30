Australian Open: Nadal wins 21st major; Barty breaks drought

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal won a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title after coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in a five-set Australian Open final. He’s also just the fourth man in history to win all four of majors at least twice. The victory in Australia allowed Nadal to break a tie he shared with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The two other members of the so-called Big Three didn’t get a chance this time to add to their 20 major titles. Federer is recovering from knee surgery. Djokovic was deported from Australia for failing to meet the country’s COVID-19 vaccination regulations. Top-ranked Ash Barty ended a 44-year drought for Australians by winning the women’s singles final.