Bunting nets hat trick, Leafs rally in 3rd to beat Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Michael Bunting had three goals, Rasmus Sandin scored the tiebreaker with 2:51 remaining and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for five unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-4. Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:14 left and John Tavares, who assisted on Sandin’s goal, made it 7-4 with 11 seconds to go. Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto. Auston Matthews, Alexander Kerfoot and David Kampf each had two assists. Petr Mrazek made 31 saves. Dylan Larkin scored twice and added an assist for Detroit. Vladislav Namestnikov and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal for the Red Wings. Robby Fabbri and Moritz Seider each had two assists.