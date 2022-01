FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Au’Diese Toney scored 19 points and Arkansas never trailed to win its sixth straight, beating West Virginia in an SEC/Big 12 Challenge game, 77-68. Arkansas is now 4-4 in the challenge series, going 4-0 at home and 0-4 on the road. The Razorbacks are now 2-0 against West Virginia, winning their first meeting 71-64 on Nov. 26, 2006 to win the Old Spice Championship.