WWE star Lynch balances motherhood, beatdowns nearing Rumble

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

Becky Lynch balances beatdowns and motherhood as she gets set to defend her WWE Raw women’s championship in one of the marquee matches Saturday in WWE’s Royal Rumble at The Dome in St. Louis, Missouri. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are on the card. So is “Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville. Edge and Beth Phoenix wrestle The Miz and Maryse in a mixed-tag, married-couples match. Lynch is married to WWE star Seth Rollins. They take daughter Roux around the world with them and Lynch hopes she can serve as an inspiration that anything is possible as she grows up.