Raymond helps Red Wings beat Penguins 3-2 in SO

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored the only goal of the shootout and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2. Filip Zadina and Givani Smith scored in regulation for Detroit, and Calvin Pickard stopped 36 shots through overtime and all three Pittsburgh skaters in the tiebreaker. Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Penguins, who lost for the second time in two days following a six-game win streak. Pittsburgh is 17-2-2 in its last 21 games dating back to Dec. 4. Casey DeSmith had 30 saves for the Penguins, who have points in eight straight games overall (6-0-2) and 10 consecutive at home.