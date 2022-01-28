Liverpool could strengthen attack by signing Diaz from Porto

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Liverpool could strengthen its attacking options in the final days of the January transfer window by signing Colombia international Luis Diaz from Porto. Diaz is currently with his national team and preparing for a World Cup qualifier against Peru on Friday before the Colombia squad heads to Argentina for another qualifying match on Tuesday. Officials from Liverpool are set to fly to Argentina in an attempt to tie up a deal. Britain’s Press Association reports the Premier League club would pay an initial 37.5 million pounds ($50 million) with a maximum of 12.5 million pounds ($16.75 million) in potential add-ons. Liverpool faces a race against time because the transfer window closes Monday.