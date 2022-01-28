Jokic has triple-double, Nuggets beat Pelicans 116-105

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Denver Nuggets held off the under-manned New Orleans Pelicans 116-105. Aaron Gordon scored 20 points for the Nuggets, who won their fourth straight and for the fifth time in six games. Pelicans rookie Herb Jones scored 19 and Willy Hernangomez added 18 points and 16 rebounds. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 18 points for New Orleans, which dropped its second straight overall and saw its four-game home winning streak snapped. The Pelicans played without top two scorers Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas.