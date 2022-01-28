Big Ten This Week: Boilermakers’ big men will test Ohio St

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

No. 16 Ohio State’s visit to No. 6 Purdue on Sunday is the men’s basketball game of the week in the Big Ten. Purdue won two of three against the Buckeyes last season, with one decided in overtime and all by single digits. No. 24 Illinois’ win over Michigan State on Tuesday was its first in three games. Now the Illini begin a stretch of five of its next seven games on the road, starting Saturday at Northwestern. On the women’s side, No. 6 Indiana visits No. 7 Michigan on Monday in the conference’s game of the year so far.