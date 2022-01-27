Ref in focus as Ecuador draws with Brazil in WCup qualifier

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

Ecuador drew 1-1 at home against Brazil to boost its chances of qualifying for the World Cup in a game that saw two players sent off and a number of major refereeing decisions overturned by VAR. Casemiro opened the scoring by tapping into an empty in the sixth minute for Brazil before Ecuador equalized in the 75th minute with a header by Felix Torres. But it was Colombian referee Wilmar Roldan who drew the most attention by getting a series of key decisions overturned after video review — with Brazil goalkeeper Alisson being shown a red card twice only to have both rescinded.