Oversight committee to discuss Washington Football Team

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. House Oversight Committee will hold a roundtable next week with former Washington Football Team employees about workplace misconduct and sexual harassment. The discussion is set for Feb. 3, a day after Washington reveals its new name. Five former employees are scheduled to be a part of the roundtable. The NFL oversaw an independent investigation into Washington’s workplace misconduct and fined the team $10 million last year after it was completed.