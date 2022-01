JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Kevion Nolan tossed in 15 points to help Jacksonville turn back Lipscomb 66-59 for its ninth straight victory at home. Bryce Workman had 12 points for the Dolphins (12-7, 4-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Greg Jones had 14 points for the Bisons (9-13, 2-5), who scored a season-low 20 in the second half