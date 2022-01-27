Georgia’s Crean shrugs off questions about job security

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Tom Crean is facing increasing backlash about his job performance in his fourth season as Georgia’s coach. Crean’s Bulldogs remain in last place in the Southeastern Conference even after finally taking their first SEC win over Alabama. Crean says the first conference win provided some relief. Georgia still has a poor overall record and disappointing SEC mark as it prepares to play at Vanderbilt on Saturday. Only a dramatic turnaround can save Georgia from its fourth consecutive season with a losing conference record. Crean says questions about his job security doesn’t bother him. The coach says he has learned from similar experiences at Marquette and Indiana.