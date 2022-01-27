F1 signs 7-year contract extension with Singapore Grand Prix

PARIS (AP) — Formula One has signed a seven-year contract extension with the Singapore Grand Prix. F1 says that a deal to continue racing at the Marina Bay street circuit until 2028 was agreed with the Singapore GP and Singapore’s tourism board. Singapore held F1’s first night race in 2008 and the venue has proved popular with fans from around the world. The past two editions of the race were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s race is scheduled for Oct. 2 with the Japanese GP on Oct. 9. The 23-race season begins March 20 at the Bahrain GP.