ECHL punishes Panetta after he is accused of racial gesture

By The Associated Press

The ECHL has suspended Jacob Panetta for the rest of this season after the brother of longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban accused the Jacksonville defenseman of making “monkey gestures” in his direction. Panetta was released by his team Sunday, a day after his actions toward Subban, who is Black. Panetta said his gestures were “not racially motivated.”The 26-year-old Panetta will be able to apply for a reduction of the suspension and reinstatement after March 17, pending completion of a learning experience conducted in conjunction with the NHL’s player inclusion committee. ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin says “insensitive actions and gestures, regardless of intent, cannot be tolerated in our game.”