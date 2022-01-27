Curry, Thompson shoot Warriors past Wolves, 124-115

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry rediscovered his 3-point touch after a rough shooting stretch and scored 29 points, Klay Thompson added 23 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-115.First-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins added 19 points and five rebounds facing his former team again in Golden State’s 11th straight home win against the T-Wolves.Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 12 rebounds and Anthony Edwards 27 points, six rebounds and six assists for Minnesota, which trailed 97-81 going into the fourth before beginning the final period on a 10-0 run to get back in it.