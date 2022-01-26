No. 19 Oregon women beat Utah for 12th straight time

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Nyara Sabally scored 13 of her 15 points in the second half, Endyia Rogers added 14 points and No. 19 Oregon made six free throws in the final minute to hold off Utah 70-66 for its 12th straight victory in the series. Sabally made 1 of 2 free throws for a 61-60 lead and teammate Maddie Scherr stole it after a Utah rebound, leading to Sydney Parrish’s open 3-pointer in the corner for a four-point advantage with 1:52 left. It was Oregon’s only made field goal in the final five minutes. Te-Hina Paopao and Parrish each scored 13 points for Oregon. Gianna Kneepkens finished with 17 points for Utah.