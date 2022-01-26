Laszewski sparks Notre Dame in 73-65 victory over NC State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Nate Laszewski scored 18 points, including eight straight to give Notre Dame the lead for good in the second half, and the Fighting Irish defeated North Carolina State 73-65. Dane Goodwin finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame. Blake Wesley added 15 points and Prentiss Hubb 11 with five assists. Dereon Seaborn had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Wolfpack. Jericole Hellems added 14 points and Casey Morsell and Cam Hayes 10 each.