WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Moses Flowers had 21 points and 13 rebounds as Hartford topped Binghamton 72-60. Hunter Marks had 15 points and six blocks for Hartford (4-12, 2-2 America East Conference). David Shriver added 13 points. Austin Williams had 10 points. George Tinsley had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (8-9, 5-3). Bryce Beamer added 14 points. John McGriff had 10 points.