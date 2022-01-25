Tatum, Brown lead Celtics in 128-75 laugher over Kings

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and Jaylen Brown had 30 points and 10 rebounds before both rested the entire fourth quarter as the Boston Celtics routed the Sacramento Kings 128-75. Robert Williams finished with 13 points and 17 rebounds for the Celtics, who got off to a torrid start and never let up on the Kings, even when both teams went to reserves for the fourth quarter. Boston stretched its lead to 60 points before it was over. Buddy Hield led the Kings with 11 points. He was the only Sacramento player to score in double figures as the Kings lost their fourth straight.