Steffen’s bad back keeps him from traveling to qualifier

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Zack Steffen did not travel to Ohio because of a recurrence of back tightness, leaving Matt Turner as the likely starter in goal for the United States in its World Cup qualifier against El Salvador on Thursday night. Steffen missed the Americans’ opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2 because of back spasms, then tested positive for COVID-19 and also skipped the September matches against Canada and Honduras. Turner started the first five qualifiers and Steffen the past three. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Steffen is day to day.