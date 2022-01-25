Morikawa hits ‘reset button’ ahead of Dubai Desert Classic

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Collin Morikawa has had plenty of thinking to do ahead of this week’s Dubai Desert Classic. The British Open champion finished tied for 62nd at the Abu Dhabi Championship on Sunday and the guy with one of the purest swings in golf says “I didn’t know where the golf ball was going.” The No. 2-ranked Morikawa says he spent hours sitting on the range with his caddie and agent and has hit the “reset button” on his game. The field is similar to that in Abu Dhabi with Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy joining Morikawa in playing in back-to-back events in the United Arab Emirates.