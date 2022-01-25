Kennard scores 7 in final 9 seconds as Clippers stun Wizards

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Kennard scored seven points inside the final 9 seconds, including a go-ahead four-point play with 1.9 seconds remaining, and the Los Angeles Clippers overcame a 35-point first-half deficit to stun the Washington Wizards 116-115. Kennard hit a 32-footer out of a timeout. Then, after Washington committed a 5-second violation, Kennard sank another 3 running to his right while absorbing a foul from Bradley Beal. He finished with 25 points. Amir Coffey scored a career-high 29 points for the depleted Clippers. Kyle Kuzma had 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Beal added 10 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter of Washington’s fourth consecutive defeat.