Cubs announce new title for Dorey in front-office shakeup

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have announced that Matt Dorey is taking on the role of vice president of player personnel. Dorey’s new title is part of a flurry of changes in Chicago’s front office since Carter Hawkins was hired as general manager in October. Dorey is beginning his 12th season with the Cubs after he joined the organization as a national crosschecker in 2012. He had been the vice president of player development since November 2020. The Cubs also announced that Jared Banner is taking on Dorey’s previous position.