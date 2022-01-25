Browns executive Adofo-Mensah is favorite for Vikings GM job

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has emerged as the front-runner for the Minnesota Vikings’ general manager job. He is the vice president of football operations for Cleveland. Adofo-Mensah was in Minnesota for his second formal interview with the organization on Tuesday. This was his first in-person visit with the team. The Vikings targeted Adofo-Mensah and Kansas City executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles as their finalists. Poles was hired on Tuesday as Chicago’s general manager. Adofo-Mensah also interviewed with the Bears.