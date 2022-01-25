Banchero keys late run for No. 9 Duke, beats Clemson 71-69

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 19 points as ninth-ranked Duke pulled away late from Clemson for a 71-69 win Tuesday night. Wendell Moore Jr. scored 13 points for Duke (16-4, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Joey Baker added 11 and Mark Williams registered his fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and 10 rebounds. PJ Hall led Clemson (11-9, 3-6) in scoring and on the glass with 14 points and 10 boards. Hunter Tyson scored 13 points while Chase Hunter had 12. Tyson’s layup with 3:19 remaining gave Clemson a two-point lead late. But Duke closed the game on an 8-4 run — four of those points by Banchero.