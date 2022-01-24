Packers’ pitch to Rodgers: ‘There’s no plans for a rebuild’

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he doesn’t want to be part of a rebuilding project. Neither does his current coach. Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur says the Packers have no plans to rebuild even as they head into the offseason with major salary-cap constraints and plenty of notable players on expiring contracts. The Packers’ roster issues could impact whether the 38-year-old Rodgers decides to return to Green Bay next season. The Packers’ 2021 season ended Saturday with a 13-10 NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.