Mets, Yankees had understanding on hitting coach Chávez

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets general manager Billy Eppler said he spoke to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman well before poaching Eric Chávez to become the team’s hitting coach and that both sides had an understanding that Chavez may end up in Queens. The 44-year-old Chávez was hired by the Yankees in November as one of two assistants to new hitting coach Dillon Lawson — and projected to take on a role beyond his title. A few weeks later, the Mets hired the 17-year big leaguer to be their primary hitting coach. Eppler said Monday that he was in contact with Cashman before the Yankees hired Chávez.