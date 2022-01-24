Love, Bacot lead balanced North Carolina past Virginia Tech

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 22 points, Armando Bacot had 14 points and 19 rebounds and all five starters scored in double figures as North Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 78-68. Brady Manek added 15 points and eight rebounds, R.J. Davis scored 15 points and Leaky Black had 10 points. Keve Aluma made a pair of free throws to draw Virginia Tech within 57-54 with 5:36 remaining in the second half but Manek had a dunk and a 3-pointer and Love made 3 of 4 free throws as the Tar Heels extended their lead to 11 points. Aluma led Virginia Tech with 19 points.