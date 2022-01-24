Skip to Content
Go Canada: Auger-Aliassime joins Shapovalov in quarterfinals

By BRUCE MATTHEWS
Associated Press

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Two Canadian men have reached the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are enjoying quite a run in the Australian sun. Auger-Aliassime wore down 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-2, 7-6 (4) to join Shapovalov in the last eight. The Canadians tuned up for the year’s first Grand Slam tournament by combining to win the ATP Cup in Sydney earlier this month.

