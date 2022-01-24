Big 12-SEC Challenge takes hoops center stage this weekend

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Basketball Writer

The Big 12 and Southeastern Conference have a big weekend ahead on the hardwood in the latest incarnation of their cross-conference challenge. Auburn puts its new No. 1 ranking on the line against Oklahoma, fourth-ranked Baylor faces Alabama, No. 13 Texas Tech plays Mississippi State, No. 18 Tennessee heads to Texas and Missouri visits No. 13 Iowa State. Oh, and there’s a little matchup at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday night between No. 12 Kentucky and fifth-ranked Kansas, the two winningest programs in the history of college basketball.