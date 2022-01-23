Real Madrid held by Elche at home on tough day for Benzema

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid needed a stoppage-time goal by Éder Militão to salvage a 2-2 home draw against Elche and keep its advantage over Sevilla at the top of the Spanish league. Madrid struggled in what was a disappointing afternoon for striker Karim Benzema. He missed a penalty kick in the first half and had to be replaced in the second because of an injury. The draw kept Madrid four points clear at the top. Second-place Sevilla also had to rally from two goals down to escape defeat against Celta Vigo and earn a 2-2 draw at home on Saturday.