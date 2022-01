NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Allen Powell scored 17 points and Dimencio Vaughn added a double-double finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Rider to a 70-67 win over Niagara. Vaughn finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Broncs (6-12, 2-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), who snapped a four-game skid. Sam Iorio had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles (8-10, 3-6).