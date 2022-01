EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Mezie Offurum posted 14 points and eight rebounds as Mount St. Mary’s defeated Central Connecticut 65-50. Dakota Leffew had 11 points and six rebounds for the Mountaineers (8-10, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Davonte Sweatman had 12 points for the Blue Devils (4-16, 1-6), whose losing streak stretched to six games.