No. 4 N.C. State tough on defense, tops Virginia Tech 51-45

By MITCHELL NORTHAM

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — No. 4 North Carolina State won its eighth straight game, topping Virginia Tech 51-45 and limiting the Hokies to 29.3% shooting from the floor. N.C. State (18-2, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) was powered by Jakia Brown-Turner, who scored 10 of her 14 points in the first quarter. Brown-Turner’s other two buckets were timely, coming with less than 90 seconds to play to increase the Wolfpack’s lead back to two possessions following an 11-2 run from Virginia Tech. Georgia Amoore had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Hokies (14-5, 6-2), and Elizabeth Kitley added eight points and eight boards.