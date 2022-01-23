Hands up: Outfield player to play as goalie at African Cup

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — The Comoros soccer team is giving one of its outfield players a crash course in goalkeeping at the African Cup of Nations. That’s because injuries and positive coronavirus tests have left it without a goalie for the biggest game in its history. No. 1 goalkeeper Salim Ben Boina is injured and Comoros’ two reserve keepers are among 12 players and coaching staff members who tested positive for the virus. That ruled them out of Monday’s last-16 knockout game against host Cameroon. Comoros has not yet identified the outfield player who is now training as a goalie secret. The Indian Ocean island nation is playing in its first major soccer tournament.