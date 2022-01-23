Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Hakim Ziyech’s curling, dipping strike and Thiago Silva’s header gave Chelsea a 2-0 win over Tottenham to end a four-match winless run in the Premier League. Chelsea stayed a point behind second-place Liverpool, which won 3-1 at Crystal Palace. Manchester City’s lead was cut to nine points while Liverpool has a game in hand. Tottenham fell to 11 points behind Chelsea but with four games in hand. Arsenal did move above Tottenham into sixth place by drawing with Burnley 0-0 but only on goal difference having played an extra game.