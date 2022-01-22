NWSL board approves changes to Spirit ownership structure

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The Board of Governors for the National Women’s Soccer League has unanimously approved changes to the structure of the Washington Soccer Properties ownership group, which manages the Washington Spirit. The board’s move announced Saturday could ultimately clear the way for Y. Michele Kang to assume the role controlling owner for the NWSL-champion Spirit. The battle over the Spirit has been contentious since October, when controlling owner Steve Baldwin announced he was selling his share of the team. Fans and the Spirit’s players had called for Baldwin to relinquish control after coach Richie Burke was fired for violating the league’s antiharassment policy.