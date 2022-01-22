Hawkins scores 20 to lead Norfolk St. past Coppin St. 84-77

NORFOLK, Va. — Jalen Hawkins matched his season high with 20 points as Norfolk State topped Coppin State 84-77. Dana Tate Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds for Norfolk State (13-4, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Joe Bryant Jr. added 12 points and nine rebounds. Tyrese Jenkins had 10 points. Nendah Tarke scored a career-high 24 points and had six rebounds for the Eagles (3-15, 2-1). Tyree Corbett added 19 points and 14 rebounds. Mike Hood had 15 points.