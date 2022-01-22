Clemson continues mastery of Pitt in 75-48 win

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Al-Amir Dawes scored 19 points on 5-for-8 shooting from behind the 3-point line and PJ Hall scored 16 and Clemson cruised to a 75-48 win over Pittsburgh. Clemson built a 12-5 lead within the first five minutes before Pitt closed within one on a 9-2 run in a two-and-a-half minute span. Clemson put together an 11-3 run later and built its first double-digit lead of the game at 29-19 with 5:21 before halftime. The Tigers went to the break up 38-27 shooting 48%. John Hughley scored 15 points.