Red Farmer, Mike Stefanik inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Red Farmer, one of the top late-model drivers, and the late Mike Stefanik, considered one of the best modified race car drivers to ever get behind a wheel, have been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame. They are among the three drivers to be inducted Friday night, joining Dale Earnhardt Jr. Ralph Seagraves was selected as the recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR. The group was selected in 2020, but the induction ceremony was postponed more than a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.