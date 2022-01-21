In 3-week isolation, unvaccinated athlete waits for Olympics

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

Swiss snowboarder Patrizia Kummer is spending three weeks alone in a hotel room before she competes at the Olympics because she is unvaccinated against the coronavirus. Kummer won a gold medal at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Vaccine rules are strict for the upcoming Winter Games in Beijing but a few unvaccinated athletes will still be taking part. Some countries have refused to select unvaccinated athletes for their Olympic teams. Other athletes have a choice between vaccination or the 21-day quarantine. A few will compete unvaccinated without quarantine after getting exemptions on medical or legal grounds.