Clark sets triple-double record, No. 25 Iowa routs Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Iowa’s Caitlin Clark posted her second straight 30-point triple-double, setting a Division I basketball record for men or women, and the No. 25 Hawkeyes rolled to a 105-49 victory over Minnesota on Thursday night. Clark had 35 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, helping the Hawkeyes (11-4, 5-1 Big Ten) to their biggest win (56 points) against a conference opponent. The sophomore from Des Moines, Iowa, finished 14 of 21 from the field, draining 4 of 6 3-pointers. Sara Scalia scored 15 points for Minnesota (9-10, 2-5), which was outscored 37-12 in the third quarter. The Gophers, coached by former WNBA star Lindsay Whalen, only managed 3 points in the fourth quarter.