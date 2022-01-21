Bears interview Frazier for coaching job, Poles for GM spot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have interviewed 1985 championship team member Leslie Frazier for their head coaching vacancy and Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles for their general manager job. Frazier was a cornerback on Chicago’s only Super Bowl-winning team. He coached Minnesota to a 21-32-1 record from 2010 to 2013. He has spent the past four years as the Buffalo Bills’ defensive coordinator. Poles has spent 13 seasons in the Chiefs’ front office. He spent the past year in his current role under general manager Brett Veach. He was the team’s director of college scouting in 2017 when Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick.