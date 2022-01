MONROE, La. — Zay Williams registered 18 points and seven rebounds as Troy topped Louisiana-Monroe 73-65. Duke Deen had 14 points for Troy (13-5, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Duke Miles added 11 points. TK Smith had 11 points. Russell Harrison had 15 points for the Warhawks (10-9, 2-5). Andre Jones added 13 points. Koreem Ozier had 11 points.